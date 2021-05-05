New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 3,100 Shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.18% of Barnes Group worth $4,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of B. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. lifted its stake in Barnes Group by 64.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 51,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barnes Group during the first quarter worth $38,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Barnes Group by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 6,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Barnes Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $288,000. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Barnes Group alerts:

B has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Barnes Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Barnes Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.18.

Shares of B opened at $51.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 30.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.28. Barnes Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.71 and a 12 month high of $57.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.48.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $301.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.70 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is 19.94%.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

See Also: Recession

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding B? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B).

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.