New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 5,619 Shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,619 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.19% of Group 1 Automotive worth $5,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 92.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 8,454 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 21,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in Group 1 Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $221,000. 6 Meridian bought a new position in Group 1 Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Group 1 Automotive by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GPI. Stephens increased their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $190.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Group 1 Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.68.

Group 1 Automotive stock opened at $169.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.13. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.60 and a 1-year high of $175.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $161.45 and a 200-day moving average of $141.78.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $1.14. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 2.13%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 18.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. This is a boost from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is 11.34%.

In other Group 1 Automotive news, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 20,000 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.33, for a total transaction of $3,386,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,175,055.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frank Grese sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.35, for a total value of $1,157,625.00. Insiders sold a total of 47,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,635,455 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.

