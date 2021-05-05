Newfound Research LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Newfound Research LLC cut its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 31.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DG. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Dollar General by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DG shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Dollar General from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Dollar General from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Loop Capital raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Dollar General from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.50.

In related news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total transaction of $5,208,417.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,088 shares in the company, valued at $7,393,492.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DG traded down $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $215.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,517,076. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $173.26 and a fifty-two week high of $225.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $205.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $51.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.10). Dollar General had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The company had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.96%.

Dollar General announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 18th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

