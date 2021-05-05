Newfound Research LLC Invests $41,000 in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 99 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 110.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 63 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 53.5% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 66 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 458.3% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 67 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDY stock traded down $6.96 on Wednesday, hitting $425.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,138. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $289.19 and a twelve month high of $457.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $419.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $385.89. The firm has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.42 and a beta of 1.08.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $805.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $785.54 million. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 12.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $416.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $418.00.

In related news, EVP Jason Vanwees acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $357.48 per share, with a total value of $1,072,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,392,988.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michelle Kumbier bought 261 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $405.07 per share, with a total value of $105,723.27. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,799.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 13,261 shares of company stock worth $4,793,563 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Denmark, France, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

