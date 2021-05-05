Newfound Research LLC Sells 204 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Newfound Research LLC lessened its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 33.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 96.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,826,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,991,007,000 after buying an additional 10,210,806 shares during the period. Fundsmith LLP increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 113.9% in the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 16,133,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,391,000 after purchasing an additional 8,591,698 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter worth about $169,698,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,882,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,210 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 102.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,104,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,692 shares during the last quarter. 37.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MKC traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.84. 3,079 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,360,004. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.93, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $78.75 and a one year high of $105.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.90.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is 50.94%.

Separately, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.08.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

