Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Price Target Raised to $73.00

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) had its price objective lifted by Argus from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Argus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Fundamental Research dropped their price target on Newmont from $74.35 to $69.96 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Newmont from $70.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Newmont from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James set a $78.00 price target on Newmont and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.14.

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,897,323. Newmont has a 52 week low of $52.33 and a 52 week high of $72.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.03. The stock has a market cap of $51.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 0.14.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). Newmont had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.37%. As a group, research analysts predict that Newmont will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,150 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total transaction of $314,304.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 281,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,199,779.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $303,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 259,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,753,179.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,762 shares of company stock valued at $2,488,905. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Newmont by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in Newmont by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Newmont by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Newmont by 47.3% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. lifted its position in Newmont by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 10,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

Recommended Story: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.