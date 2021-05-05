NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NexPoint Real Estate Finance Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It originate, structure and invest in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity and alternative structured financings in commercial real estate properties, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities. NexPoint Real Estate Finance Inc. is based in DALLAS. “

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price target on NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $21.50 to $22.50 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

NYSE:NREF opened at $20.81 on Friday. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a 1-year low of $10.23 and a 1-year high of $21.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.35, a current ratio of 1,712.96 and a quick ratio of 1,712.96.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. Analysts predict that NexPoint Real Estate Finance will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.13%.

In other news, Director Catherine D. Wood acquired 3,000 shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.56 per share, for a total transaction of $55,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,257.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 91,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 324,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,360,000 after purchasing an additional 10,542 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Company Profile

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

