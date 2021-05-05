Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nexstar Broadcasting Group currently owns, operates, programs or provides sales and other services to television stations in the states of Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Missouri, Montana, Texas, Pennsylvania, Louisiana, Arkansas, Alabama and New York. Nexstar’s television station group includes affiliates of NBC, CBS, ABC, FOX and UPN. “

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $138.00.

Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $149.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $149.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.35. Nexstar Media Group has a twelve month low of $62.81 and a twelve month high of $163.62.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $1.31. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 25.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.30 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group will post 16.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

In other news, insider Timothy C. Busch sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.33, for a total value of $726,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,765,092.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Blake Russell sold 756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total transaction of $114,428.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,538,226.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 133,228 shares of company stock valued at $20,353,973. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,721,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,980,000 after buying an additional 23,862 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,472,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,798,000 after purchasing an additional 11,669 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,144,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,992,000 after purchasing an additional 158,263 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 826,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,051,000 after purchasing an additional 339,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 772,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,377,000 after purchasing an additional 303,321 shares in the last quarter.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

Further Reading: What is a Tariff?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nexstar Media Group (NXST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.