Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $148.38, but opened at $152.15. Nexstar Media Group shares last traded at $145.41, with a volume of 7,793 shares trading hands.

The company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $1.31. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 25.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.30 earnings per share.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

NXST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Nexstar Media Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.00.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 50,000 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.75, for a total transaction of $7,887,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 353,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,713,514. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Blake Russell sold 756 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total value of $114,428.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,538,226.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 133,228 shares of company stock valued at $20,353,973. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,721,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,980,000 after acquiring an additional 23,862 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,472,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,798,000 after acquiring an additional 11,669 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,144,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,992,000 after acquiring an additional 158,263 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 69.6% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 826,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,051,000 after acquiring an additional 339,198 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 772,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,377,000 after acquiring an additional 303,321 shares during the period.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The company has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.92.

About Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.