NextDAO Price Reaches $0.0027 on Exchanges (NAX)

NextDAO (CURRENCY:NAX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 5th. NextDAO has a total market capitalization of $5.31 million and approximately $307,493.00 worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NextDAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, NextDAO has traded up 11.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00002978 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.66 or 0.00069862 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.62 or 0.00083886 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00019599 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.36 or 0.00264855 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $114.65 or 0.00201949 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001761 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

NextDAO Coin Profile

NextDAO is a coin. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2019. NextDAO’s total supply is 1,972,606,126 coins and its circulating supply is 1,932,374,017 coins. The official message board for NextDAO is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax. The official website for NextDAO is nextdao.io/en. NextDAO’s official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “A next-generation DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) and the first to establish the creation of a smart asset platform. nextDAO will focus on on-chain interaction and collaboration to redefine the token economy by providing decentralized financial instruments and products via smart assets. During this process, nextDAO will also discover new business scenarios and promote ecosystem applications. nextDAO will consist of a collection of framework models to promote a new paradigm shift. This framework includes a set of smart contracts designed to solve a series of problems from currency to governance. “

Buying and Selling NextDAO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NextDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NextDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NextDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

