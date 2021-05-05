NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Short Interest Up 29.7% in April

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,500,000 shares, an increase of 29.7% from the March 31st total of 20,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

In other news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 9,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $741,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,598,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO James Michael May sold 6,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $452,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 192,680 shares of company stock valued at $14,718,893. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 297.6% during the 4th quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 34,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,651,000 after buying an additional 25,716 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 299.0% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 40,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,087,000 after buying an additional 29,991 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 388.7% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 29,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,289,000 after buying an additional 23,603 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 296.1% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 227,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,571,000 after buying an additional 170,258 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 298.5% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 449,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,704,000 after buying an additional 336,954 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.83.

NYSE:NEE opened at $75.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.13, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.08. NextEra Energy has a twelve month low of $55.65 and a twelve month high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts predict that NextEra Energy will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 73.68%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

