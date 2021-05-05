NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) Shares Gap Down to $28.18

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $28.18, but opened at $27.47. NGM Biopharmaceuticals shares last traded at $27.76, with a volume of 449 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “top pick” rating on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.11.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -20.42 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.64.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $19.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.11 million. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 29.47% and a negative net margin of 91.64%. Equities research analysts anticipate that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 25,000 shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total value of $616,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 945,005 shares in the company, valued at $23,294,373.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 50.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 12.4% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 169.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP boosted its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat liver and metabolic diseases, retinal diseases, and cancer. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered analog of human hormone fibroblast growth factor 19, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and MK-3655, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH.

