Nielsen Holdings plc Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share (NYSE:NLSN)

Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Nielsen in a report issued on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Thind expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nielsen’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. Nielsen had a negative net margin of 2.38% and a positive return on equity of 22.28%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on NLSN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nielsen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Nielsen from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Nielsen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Nielsen in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Nielsen from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nielsen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

Shares of NLSN stock opened at $25.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The firm has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.36 and a beta of 1.39. Nielsen has a 52-week low of $11.82 and a 52-week high of $26.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.58 and its 200 day moving average is $21.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.20%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLSN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Nielsen during the fourth quarter worth $104,315,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Nielsen by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,160,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $232,915,000 after buying an additional 4,349,119 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nielsen in the first quarter valued at about $108,928,000. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in Nielsen by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 10,927,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $228,062,000 after buying an additional 3,348,224 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nielsen by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,814,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586,463 shares during the last quarter.

Nielsen Company Profile

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

