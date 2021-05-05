Niftyx Protocol (SHROOM) Price Hits $0.38 on Major Exchanges

Niftyx Protocol (CURRENCY:SHROOM) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. During the last week, Niftyx Protocol has traded 14.5% lower against the dollar. One Niftyx Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.38 or 0.00000669 BTC on popular exchanges. Niftyx Protocol has a total market cap of $19.50 million and $715,460.00 worth of Niftyx Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.82 or 0.00084330 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.74 or 0.00018942 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.69 or 0.00068243 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $471.87 or 0.00832216 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.52 or 0.00101438 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,281.34 or 0.09314429 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.30 or 0.00044623 BTC.

Niftyx Protocol Coin Profile

Niftyx Protocol (CRYPTO:SHROOM) is a coin. It launched on September 2nd, 2020. Niftyx Protocol’s total supply is 65,557,424 coins and its circulating supply is 51,386,058 coins. Niftyx Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NiftyxProtocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Shroom.Finance is a fork of Sushiswap, an experimental protocol for DeFi chads. Shroom is a DeFi protocol and DAO focused on in-game asset minting, launch, and trading. The protocol is 100% driven, owned, and governed by its community without central parties or middlemen. It aims for a truly decentralised ecosystem that enables minting, final ownership, and cross-platform trading of these virtual items, and that will help game developers to decouple and easily bootstrap their in-game economic structures and currency systems. “

