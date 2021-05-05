Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $8.26

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.26 and last traded at $8.08, with a volume of 4211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.06.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.41.

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter.

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NPNYY)

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha provides sea, land, and air transportation services worldwide. The company offers various logistics services, including liner trading services, such as container shipping, and terminal and stevedoring services for containerships, car carriers, and cruise ships; and air cargo transportation services.

