Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 13,800 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 20.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 80,090 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 13,800 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $3,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LKQ. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in LKQ during the fourth quarter valued at about $336,721,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in LKQ by 756.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,112,482 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $180,164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515,207 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in LKQ by 297,193.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,522,926 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $124,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521,741 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in LKQ by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,604,067 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $408,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in LKQ by 118.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,165,993 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $76,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

Get LKQ alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ opened at $48.18 on Wednesday. LKQ Co. has a one year low of $21.42 and a one year high of $49.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 1.67.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.31. LKQ had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 14.23%. As a group, equities analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on LKQ. Truist upped their price objective on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of LKQ from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. LKQ presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Further Reading: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.