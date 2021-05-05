Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.67 Million Holdings in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,100 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Brooks Automation worth $3,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Brooks Automation during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Brooks Automation during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brooks Automation in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Brooks Automation in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Brooks Automation in the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BRKS. Zacks Investment Research cut Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Brooks Automation from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Brooks Automation from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Brooks Automation from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Brooks Automation from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.33.

NASDAQ BRKS opened at $92.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.11 and a 1-year high of $108.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.38 and a 200-day moving average of $77.37. The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.13 and a beta of 1.97.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $250.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Brooks Automation, Inc engages in the provision of automation and cryogenic solutions for multiple markets, including semiconductor capital equipment and life science biological sample management and storage. It operates through the following segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Sciences Products and Brooks Life Sciences Services.

