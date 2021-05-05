Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.78 Million Stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 45.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,126 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 20,761 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $3,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VMware in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in VMware in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in VMware by 525.0% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 250 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in VMware in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in VMware by 115.1% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 299 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 1,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $208,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 2,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total value of $413,467.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,222 shares in the company, valued at $12,168,080.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,639 shares of company stock worth $23,148,099 over the last 90 days. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VMW. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of VMware in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Cleveland Research lowered shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $148.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of VMware in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of VMware from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.58.

Shares of NYSE:VMW opened at $160.68 on Wednesday. VMware, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.02 and a fifty-two week high of $172.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $155.67 and its 200 day moving average is $143.11. The company has a market capitalization of $67.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.78. VMware had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

