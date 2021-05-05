Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 24.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,600 shares of the LED producer’s stock after selling 9,300 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cree were worth $3,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cree in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Cree during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,702,000. Tatro Capital LLC grew its stake in Cree by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in Cree by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 8,331 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 2,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Cree by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,564 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $4,170,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director Clyde Hosein sold 13,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.48, for a total value of $1,733,631.68. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Cree in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Charter Equity upgraded Cree from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Cree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $105.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Cree from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.50.

Shares of CREE stock opened at $94.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.14. The stock has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of -30.40 and a beta of 1.43. Cree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.31 and a 1 year high of $129.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 4.33.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The LED producer reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.09. Cree had a negative return on equity of 5.94% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. The firm had revenue of $137.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Cree’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cree, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

