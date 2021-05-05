NiSource (NYSE:NI) Issues Earnings Results

NiSource (NYSE:NI) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77, MarketWatch Earnings reports. NiSource had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 11.63%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. NiSource updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.320-1.360 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $1.32-1.36 EPS.

NYSE:NI traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.78. 3,066,482 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,064,154. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.73 and its 200-day moving average is $23.37. The stock has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.24. NiSource has a 1-year low of $21.09 and a 1-year high of $26.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In other NiSource news, SVP Michael Hooper sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total transaction of $111,150.00. Also, COO Pablo Vegas sold 5,616 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total value of $122,653.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 106,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,328,318.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NI shares. TheStreet upgraded NiSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group raised shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of NiSource from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.20.

About NiSource

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

