NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Given New $32.00 Price Target at Citigroup

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.68% from the stock’s previous close.

NMIH has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised shares of NMI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of NMI from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.65.

Get NMI alerts:

Shares of NMIH stock traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.26. 26,701 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 785,352. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.24. NMI has a 12-month low of $11.44 and a 12-month high of $26.62.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $115.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.50 million. NMI had a net margin of 40.51% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NMI will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

In other NMI news, CEO Claudia J. Merkle sold 33,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total transaction of $820,360.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,936,024.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 36,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total transaction of $855,263.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 121,082 shares of company stock worth $2,919,556. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in NMI by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,629,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,065,000 after buying an additional 589,686 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP lifted its position in NMI by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 4,964,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,434,000 after buying an additional 99,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in NMI by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,900,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,684,000 after buying an additional 274,175 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NMI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,523,000. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC raised its holdings in NMI by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 1,223,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,705,000 after buying an additional 152,841 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

About NMI

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.