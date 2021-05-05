NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. NMI had a net margin of 40.51% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The firm had revenue of $115.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NMI stock traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,352. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.72. NMI has a one year low of $11.44 and a one year high of $26.62.

NMIH has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of NMI from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded NMI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.85.

In other NMI news, CEO Claudia J. Merkle sold 33,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total transaction of $820,360.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,936,024.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 36,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total transaction of $882,888.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,082 shares of company stock worth $2,919,556 in the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

