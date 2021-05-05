NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Reaches New 1-Year High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $26.82 and last traded at $24.88, with a volume of 15817 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.55.

The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. NMI had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 40.51%. The company had revenue of $115.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NMIH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on NMI from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of NMI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. NMI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.85.

In related news, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 36,628 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total value of $855,263.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Julie Norberg sold 2,933 shares of NMI stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $75,700.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,082 shares of company stock worth $2,919,556 in the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NMI by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in NMI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,096,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in NMI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NMI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NMI by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 224,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,073,000 after buying an additional 20,293 shares in the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.76 and a 200 day moving average of $23.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

NMI Company Profile (NASDAQ:NMIH)

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

