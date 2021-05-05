NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Boosts Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,700 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,606 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in American Express were worth $23,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 102.7% in the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 11,736 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 5,946 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 2.6% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,321 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 53.5% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 978 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in American Express by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 15,286 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 943,186 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $133,398,000 after purchasing an additional 65,758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total value of $8,658,269.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,475,949.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $4,796,244.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 111,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,250,961.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $155.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,533,733. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $146.12 and a 200 day moving average of $126.93. American Express has a twelve month low of $76.00 and a twelve month high of $156.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.71 billion, a PE ratio of 38.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $131.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of American Express from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.33.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

