NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Lowers Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. reduced its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 399,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,502 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $29,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of C. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Citigroup by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,116,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,411,901,000 after acquiring an additional 4,999,115 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,832,503,000. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 25,785,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,622,000 after buying an additional 5,512,418 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,013,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,033,000 after acquiring an additional 116,064 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,247,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023,647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on C shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upped their target price on Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Citigroup from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.11.

Shares of C traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.70. The stock had a trading volume of 373,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,965,326. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.76 and a 52-week high of $76.13. The firm has a market cap of $151.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.33 and its 200 day moving average is $62.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.34 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.80%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

