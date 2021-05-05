NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Purchases 51,556 Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 489,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 51,556 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned 0.24% of CubeSmart worth $18,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands grew its position in CubeSmart by 33.6% in the first quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 79,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,007,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in CubeSmart by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 59,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 4,102 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in CubeSmart by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 90,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,057,000 after buying an additional 18,945 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in CubeSmart by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 515,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,315,000 after buying an additional 219,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 5.7% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 889,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,633,000 after buying an additional 47,614 shares during the last quarter. 99.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

In other CubeSmart news, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 10,000 shares of CubeSmart stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 475,314 shares in the company, valued at $17,824,275. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CUBE traded down $0.63 on Wednesday, hitting $41.27. 5,694 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,118,070. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.72, a PEG ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. CubeSmart has a one year low of $23.24 and a one year high of $42.55.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). CubeSmart had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 9.30%. Research analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 80.47%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CUBE shares. Raymond James cut CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist upped their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CubeSmart has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.50.

CubeSmart Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Read More: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE).

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.