NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 21,281 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. decreased its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 18.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,281 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $20,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth about $711,314,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 464.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 271,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,435,000 after purchasing an additional 223,700 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,578,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,545,120,000 after purchasing an additional 214,462 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 5,877.0% during the fourth quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 217,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 213,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,192,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $447,020,000 after acquiring an additional 204,018 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $252,810.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,619,473.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total value of $1,468,096.00. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ITW traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $235.23. 5,087 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,113,328. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $223.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.52. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.66 and a 12 month high of $236.70. The stock has a market cap of $74.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.84%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $195.00 to $217.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.11.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

