NN (NNBR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.22. NN had a positive return on equity of 2.75% and a negative net margin of 39.55%. The business had revenue of $119.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.41 million. On average, analysts expect NN to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ NNBR opened at $7.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.69. NN has a 1-year low of $2.38 and a 1-year high of $8.58. The firm has a market cap of $308.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 3.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. CJS Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of NN in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs, manufactures, and sells high-precision components and assemblies primarily for the electrical, automotive, general industrial, aerospace and defense, and medical markets. It operates through Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures and sells system critical components for fuel systems, engines and transmissions, power steering systems, and electromechanical motors for general industrial and automotive end markets.

