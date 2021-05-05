Northland Power (NPI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.68 per share for the quarter.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The solar energy provider reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C($0.20). The company had revenue of C$492.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$516.00 million.

Get Northland Power alerts:

NPI opened at C$41.08 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$44.41 and a 200-day moving average price of C$45.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 411.87, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Northland Power has a one year low of C$29.15 and a one year high of C$51.45.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.65%.

NPI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$51.00 price target on shares of Northland Power in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$57.00 price objective on shares of Northland Power in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$56.00 price objective on shares of Northland Power in a report on Monday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$52.20.

About Northland Power

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

Featured Article: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Northland Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northland Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.