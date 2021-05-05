NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.13) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for NOV’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.10). NOV reported earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 85.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NOV will report full-year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.40). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $0.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for NOV.

Get NOV alerts:

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.30). NOV had a negative net margin of 36.63% and a positive return on equity of 1.13%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NOV shares. COKER & PALMER cut NOV from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded NOV from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays upgraded NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.81.

In related news, VP Scott K. Duff sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total transaction of $148,100.00. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOV. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in NOV by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 39,523,272 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $542,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576,627 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in NOV by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,335,189 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $32,062,000 after purchasing an additional 567,226 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NOV by 67.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,231,596 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $16,897,000 after purchasing an additional 497,109 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in NOV during the first quarter worth approximately $3,575,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in NOV in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,927,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

NOV stock opened at $15.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. NOV has a 12-month low of $7.70 and a 12-month high of $17.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 2.22.

About NOV

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for use in oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

See Also: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NOV (NOV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.