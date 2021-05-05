NOV (NYSE:NOV) Rating Increased to Outperform at Barclays

NOV (NYSE:NOV) was upgraded by stock analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $18.00 price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $12.00. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.68% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. COKER & PALMER lowered shares of NOV from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NOV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of NOV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. NOV currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.81.

Shares of NOV opened at $15.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.37. NOV has a twelve month low of $7.70 and a twelve month high of $17.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 2.22.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.30). NOV had a positive return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 36.63%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Analysts predict that NOV will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Scott K. Duff sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total value of $148,100.00. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOV. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of NOV by 111.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 127,021 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after acquiring an additional 66,949 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of NOV by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 652,814 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,915,000 after acquiring an additional 183,086 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in NOV by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NOV during the 4th quarter valued at $1,931,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in NOV by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 25,342 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 5,146 shares in the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOV Company Profile

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for use in oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

