Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Shares Gap Up to $180.67

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $180.67, but opened at $189.79. Novavax shares last traded at $189.22, with a volume of 33,071 shares.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NVAX. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Novavax from $248.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. B. Riley increased their price target on Novavax from $223.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Novavax from $207.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.69.

The firm has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of -36.86 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $205.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.53) by ($1.17). The company had revenue of $279.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.44 million. Novavax had a negative return on equity of 1,346.17% and a negative net margin of 133.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3072.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.13) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Novavax, Inc. will post -5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Novavax news, EVP John Trizzino sold 194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.50, for a total value of $62,953.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,448. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gary C. Evans sold 24,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.21, for a total value of $5,174,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,099 shares in the company, valued at $3,822,689.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,521 shares of company stock valued at $16,298,708. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novavax by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Novavax by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Novavax by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novavax by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novavax by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 49.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novavax Company Profile (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

