NOW (NYSE:DNOW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. NOW had a negative net margin of 26.92% and a negative return on equity of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $361.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

DNOW traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.85. 16,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 893,377. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 2.14. NOW has a 1 year low of $4.03 and a 1 year high of $11.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.21.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DNOW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen raised their price target on shares of NOW from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of NOW in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

About NOW

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

