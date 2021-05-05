Nucleus Vision (NCASH) Trading Up 3.2% Over Last Week

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. Nucleus Vision has a total market cap of $49.73 million and approximately $3.24 million worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nucleus Vision coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Nucleus Vision has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.13 or 0.00084001 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00018928 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.94 or 0.00067965 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $470.65 or 0.00821404 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.52 or 0.00100391 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,423.92 or 0.09466161 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.31 or 0.00044176 BTC.

Nucleus Vision Coin Profile

NCASH is a coin. Its launch date was November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,124,866,222 coins. The official message board for Nucleus Vision is medium.com/@NucleusVision. Nucleus Vision’s official website is nucleus.vision. Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nucleus Vision is an IoT-based, contactless identification system that empowers retailers to identify and better serve their customers. Nucleus Vision intends to bridge the gap between the online and offline retail world by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain. NCASH is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Nucleus Vision's ecosystem. “

