Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Sets New 1-Year High at $90.84

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $90.84 and last traded at $90.76, with a volume of 111324 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $89.66.

Several research firms have weighed in on NUE. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Nucor in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Nucor from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Bank of America raised Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Argus raised Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.58.

The company has a market capitalization of $27.43 billion, a PE ratio of 63.59, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.59%.

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 47,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $3,672,301.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,299,481.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO David A. Sumoski sold 65,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.56, for a total value of $5,299,961.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 220,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,724,891.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 249,753 shares of company stock valued at $18,812,909. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Nucor by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 208,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,719,000 after buying an additional 5,213 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,789,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,157,000 after purchasing an additional 79,061 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 504,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,837,000 after purchasing an additional 26,765 shares in the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter worth $1,980,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 190,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,135,000 after acquiring an additional 43,162 shares during the period. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nucor Company Profile (NYSE:NUE)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

