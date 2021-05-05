Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Sets New 12-Month High at $90.84

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $90.84 and last traded at $90.76, with a volume of 111324 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $89.66.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Nucor from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Bank of America raised Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Argus raised Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Nucor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.58.

Get Nucor alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $27.43 billion, a PE ratio of 63.59, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). Nucor had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $7.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.59%.

In other Nucor news, CFO James D. Frias sold 34,324 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total value of $2,812,508.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 357,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,320,590.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total value of $409,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,213,275.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 249,753 shares of company stock valued at $18,812,909. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Nucor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Company Profile (NYSE:NUE)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.