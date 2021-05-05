Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Shares Bought by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 31.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 487,837 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,995 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $26,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the first quarter worth $27,000. First Command Bank grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 650.0% in the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Nutrien by 567.7% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 61.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Nutrien from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Nutrien from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Nutrien from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.70.

NTR traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.93. 54,934 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,995,853. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $33.60 billion, a PE ratio of 343.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90. Nutrien Ltd. has a one year low of $29.70 and a one year high of $59.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.83.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 0.47%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. This is a boost from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.95%.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

