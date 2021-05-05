Nutrien (TSE:NTR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Nutrien (TSE:NTR) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C$0.26, reports. The firm had revenue of C$5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.86 billion.

Shares of TSE NTR traded up C$0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$72.51. 2,165,229 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,488,021. The stock has a market capitalization of C$41.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$69.24 and its 200 day moving average price is C$64.79. Nutrien has a 12 month low of C$41.50 and a 12 month high of C$74.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.588 dividend. This is a boost from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 182.00%.

Several research firms have recently commented on NTR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Nutrien to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Nutrien to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. TD Securities increased their price target on Nutrien to C$66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, CSFB set a C$53.00 price target on Nutrien and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Nutrien has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$52.00.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

