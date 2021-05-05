Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of NEA traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.12. 7,013 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 553,654. Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $13.10 and a 1-year high of $15.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.89 and a 200-day moving average of $14.78.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

