Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NEV) to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NEV) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.061 per share on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.

NYSE:NEV traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.73. The company had a trading volume of 46,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,068. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.92. Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund has a 52 week low of $12.90 and a 52 week high of $17.65.

About Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal income taxes.

