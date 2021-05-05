Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share by the asset manager on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of NYSE:NKG traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.36. 28,549 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,208. Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $11.54 and a 12-month high of $14.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.87.

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the Georgia. The fund invests into undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Georgia income taxes.

