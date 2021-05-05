Nuveen Global High Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:JGH)

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.113 per share on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.

JGH stock remained flat at $$15.86 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 38,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,502. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.10. Nuveen Global High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.79 and a fifty-two week high of $16.20.

About Nuveen Global High Income Fund

Nuveen Global High Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-yield bonds, non-U.S.

