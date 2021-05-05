Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.083 per share on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.

NYSE:JLS traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.18. 8,397 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,408. Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $17.28 and a 52 week high of $21.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.93.

About Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued mortgage-backed securities consisting primarily of non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities with a favorable total return potential.

