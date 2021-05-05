Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.062 per share on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.90. The stock had a trading volume of 268,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,062. Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $10.39 and a one year high of $15.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.34.

Further Reading: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.