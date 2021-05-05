Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund (NYSE:JPT) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund (NYSE:JPT) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.119 per share on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.78. 9,430 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,648. Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund has a one year low of $20.51 and a one year high of $25.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.45.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.