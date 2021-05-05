Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

NYSE:NAD traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.45. The stock had a trading volume of 6,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,771. Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $13.13 and a 1-year high of $15.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.03.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments, the income from which is exempt from regular federal income taxes.

