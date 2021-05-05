Nuveen Senior Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:NSL)

Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.034 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.

Nuveen Senior Income Fund stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,108. Nuveen Senior Income Fund has a 1-year low of $4.35 and a 1-year high of $5.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.31.

Get Nuveen Senior Income Fund alerts:

In other news, Portfolio Manager Scott C. Caraher bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.57 per share, for a total transaction of $66,840.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Nuveen Senior Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Senior Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is managed by Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate U.S dollar-denominated secured Senior Loans. Nuveen Senior Income Fund was formed on October 26, 1999 and is domiciled in the United States.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Senior Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Senior Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.