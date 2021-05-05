Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.086 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.

NYSE:JSD traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.39. 32,950 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,430. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.18 and a 200 day moving average of $13.42. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $10.90 and a twelve month high of $14.39.

In other Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 15,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $217,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 125,138 shares of company stock worth $1,777,965.

About Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is a fund launched and managed by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, Inc and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is domiciled in United States.

