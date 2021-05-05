Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund (NYSE:JTD) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund (NYSE:JTD) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a growth of 20.5% from the March 31st total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JTD. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund by 9.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.68. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,705. Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund has a twelve month low of $11.75 and a twelve month high of $15.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.294 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.50%.

Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC, Santa Barbara Asset Management, Inc, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States.

