nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $31.26

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $31.26 and last traded at $31.21, with a volume of 3371 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NVT shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on nVent Electric from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on nVent Electric from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on nVent Electric from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.17.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.90 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.64.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. nVent Electric had a positive return on equity of 10.35% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. On average, equities analysts expect that nVent Electric plc will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 39.33%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the 3rd quarter worth $537,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in nVent Electric by 147.5% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 37,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 22,229 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in nVent Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $877,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in nVent Electric by 13.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 62,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 7,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs & Co. CA bought a new position in nVent Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Company Profile (NYSE:NVT)

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

